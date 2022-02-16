Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Treasury Wine posts profit drop as China tariffs bite
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Treasury Wine posts profit drop as China tariffs bite

Australia's Treasury Wine posts profit drop as China tariffs bite

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Penfolds Grange wine and other varieties, made by Australian wine maker Penfolds and owned by Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, sit on shelves for sale at a winery located in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, Australia, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

16 Feb 2022 05:55AM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 05:55AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Treasury Wine Estates posted a 7.5per cent drop in first-half profit on Wednesday and missed market expectations, hurt by reduced shipments of its Penfolds brand to mainland China after Beijing slapped tariffs on Australian Wine.

The world's largest standalone winemaker has had to re-direct supply to the United States, Europe and domestically after a diplomatic row between Canberra and Beijing effectively closed the lucrative Chinese market to Australian wine.

The company's sales also took a hit due to the Omicron variant surge, but it said the impact was somewhat offset by strong growth in its Americas and premium brands businesses, both of which reported a 19per cent rise in their earnings before interest, tax, SGARA and material items (EBITS).

"Penfolds growth was particularly strong in Asian markets outside of Mainland China ... increasing distribution in Asia, domestic markets, Europe and the United States was a key execution highlight," the company said in a statement.

Treasury's net profit attributable fell to A$109.1 million ($78.01 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$118 million a year earlier. It missed a UBS estimate of A$172.7 million.

The Melbourne-based firm declared an interim dividend of 15 Australian cents per share, unchanged from a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3986 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us