Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 billion takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison & Co
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Uniti agrees to $2.7 billion takeover offer from Brookfield, Morrison & Co

14 Apr 2022 07:46AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2022 07:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Uniti Group has agreed to a nearly A$3.62 billion ($2.70 billion) takeover offer by a unit of Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc and fund manager Morrison & Co, the Australian telecom firm said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Uniti shareholders will receive A$5.0 for each share, representing a premium of 58.7per cent to the stock's closing price on March 14, a day before the telecom firm received an initial A$4.50 per share offer from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

Uniti's board unanimously recommended that its shareholders vote in favour of proposal from the Morrison-Brookfield consortium.

The Australian firm was also subject to interest from Macquarie Group's asset management arm and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which had also announced a A$5 per share bid to buy Uniti last month.

Macquarie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 1.3428 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us