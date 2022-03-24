Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Uniti gets superior buyout offer valuing it at $2.6 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Uniti gets superior buyout offer valuing it at $2.6 billion

24 Mar 2022 08:45AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 08:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Australia's Uniti Group Ltd on Thursday said it has received a higher buyout proposal from Macquarie Asset Management and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board that values the telecoms firm at A$3.44 billion ($2.58 billion).

The non-binding, incomplete and indicative offer of A$5 per Uniti share, which Uniti's chairman received by email on Wednesday, was superior to a A$4.50 per share offer last week from Morrison & Co.

Trading of Uniti shares was halted on Wednesday after media reports about the bid. The stock has risen close to 50per cent since March 14 when it entered exclusive talks with Morrison & Co.

Uniti said its board was considering the terms of the new proposal.

($1 = 1.3339 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us