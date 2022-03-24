Australia's Uniti gets superior buyout offer valuing it at $2.6 billion

Australia's Uniti Group Ltd on Thursday said it has received a higher buyout proposal from Macquarie Asset Management and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board that values the telecoms firm at A$3.44 billion ($2.58 billion).

The non-binding, incomplete and indicative offer of A$5 per Uniti share, which Uniti's chairman received by email on Wednesday, was superior to a A$4.50 per share offer last week from Morrison & Co.

Trading of Uniti shares was halted on Wednesday after media reports about the bid. The stock has risen close to 50per cent since March 14 when it entered exclusive talks with Morrison & Co.

Uniti said its board was considering the terms of the new proposal.

($1 = 1.3339 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Christopher Cushing)