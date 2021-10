Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd said on Thursday it has bought 19.3per cent of the shares of Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, as part of a deal with API's top shareholder in July to block rival Sigma Healthcare Ltd's proposed offer.

Sigma made an offer for API last month, valuing the pharmaceutical company at AUS$773.5 million (US$562.72 million).

(US$1 = 1.3746 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)