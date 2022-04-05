Logo
Australia's Wesfarmers sells minority stake in Coles Group
FILE PHOTO: The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney, Australia, February 20, 2018. Picture taken February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

05 Apr 2022 06:16PM (Updated: 05 Apr 2022 06:16PM)
Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd late on Tuesday said it sold 2.1per cent interest in supermarket chain Coles Group, but did not disclose the total worth of the divestment.

Local media reports https://www.afr.com/street-talk/wesfarmers-dumps-500m-coles-stake-barrenjoey-nabs-trade-20220405-p5ab0t price the deal at A$17.75 per share, a 1.8per cent discount to its last close, valuing the transaction at A$500 million ($381.55 million).

Reuters could not independently verify the offer value, and Wesfarmers did not immediately respond to a clarification request.

Wesfarmers, which had spun off Coles in late 2018 https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/our-businesses/coles/coles-demerger, still retains its position as one of the top shareholders in Australia's no. 2 supermarket chain with a 2.8per cent stake https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/util/news-media/article/2022/04/05/wesfarmers-sells-2.1-per-cent-of-coles.

($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Source: Reuters

