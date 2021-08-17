Logo
Australia's Westpac mulls paying back investors, flags lower margins
Australia's Westpac mulls paying back investors, flags lower margins

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo/File Photo

17 Aug 2021 05:49AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2021 06:16AM)
:Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it would consider returning capital to shareholders as Australia's post-pandemic economic rebound allows its big banks to return some of their record levels of cash.

The bank did not disclose a profit for the third quarter, but reiterated its expectation of lower margins for the second half and higher expenses for fiscal 2021.

Australia's early control of the pandemic in 2020 drove property prices and credit growth higher, leaving the "big four" banks flush with excess cash.

Westpac has also been divesting assets to cut costs and focus on core operations.

The lender said it would provide an update on its plans to return capital with its full-year results, without giving more details.

Rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia last week announced a record AUS$6 billion (US$4.4 billion) buyback, while National Australia Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group have also laid out repurchase plans.

Westpac said its common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of spare cash, was at 12per cent as of end-June compared with 12.3per cent at end-March.

(US$1 = 1.3633 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

