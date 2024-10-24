Australia's WiseTech CEO steps down after court settlement

:Australia's WiseTech Global said on Thursday chief executive Richard White will step down, just two days after a court filing showed the settlement of a lawsuit that triggered a series of personal allegations about the billionaire.

White, the founder and biggest shareholder of the logistics software maker, will transition to a long-term consulting role, the company said. Chief financial officer Andrew Cartledge becomes interim CEO.

White was being sued by wellness entrepreneur Linda Rogan who was fighting efforts to declare her bankrupt.

The ensuing lawsuit resulted in a host of personal allegations being reported by Australian media involving White, who is worth A$10 billion ($6.7 billion) and is Australia's 11th richest person according to the Australian Financial Review.

Reuters could not immediately reach White for comment.

"The Board confirms that enquiries into the specific issues raised in recent media coverage remain ongoing," WiseTech said in a statement.

The same statement cited White as saying it had been "a challenging time for me personally, my family and close friends, and for the company that I have built and truly love."