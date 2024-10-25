Logo
Business

Australia's WiseTech shares jump after CEO White takes on new role
Business

Australia's WiseTech shares jump after CEO White takes on new role

Australia's WiseTech shares jump after CEO White takes on new role

FILE PHOTO: Wisetech Global CEO Richard White speaks at the company's IPO launch in the Australian Stock Exchange in Sydney, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

25 Oct 2024 07:23AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2024 08:23AM)
:Shares of star Australian software maker WiseTech Global sky-rocketed on Friday after its billionaire founder and CEO Richard White shifted to a consulting role at the firm after a series of damaging allegations about his personal life.

The company's stock gained as much as 22 per cent to A$121.33 at its open in Sydney, set for its strongest trading session since August 2021, recouping nearly all of its losses from this week.

White would quit as CEO but take a full-time consulting role, while finance chief Andrew Cartledge would become interim CEO, the company said after the close of trading a day earlier.

WiseTech has said its board is reviewing wide-ranging allegations about White's personal life which were detailed in media reports this month in relation to a civil court dispute which has since settled. White, the company's biggest shareholder, is one of Australia's wealthiest people.

The logistics software company on Thursday cited White as saying it had been "a challenging time for me personally, my family and close friends, and for the company that I have built and truly love".

Roy van Keulen, analyst at Morningstar, said while White was no longer CEO, investors would benefit from him continuing to focus on product and business development in his new role.

"Given our assessment of WiseTech as a product-led company, we consider White's continued involvement in this area of the business to be a positive outcome for shareholders," said van Keulen.

Since the media reports about White began this month, about A$7.7 billion ($5.1 billion) has been wiped from the company's market capitalisation which stood at A$39 billion after Friday's rally.

Analysts at Citi upgraded the stock to "buy" from a "neutral" rating saying the leadership transition likely addresses concerns without impacting the firm's near term growth.

"We do not think the near-term earnings outlook will be impacted by the change and also see industry freight volumes as a tailwind for FY25 growth," Citi said.

($1 = 1.5076 Australian dollars)

Source: Reuters

