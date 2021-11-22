Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Australia's Woodside approves US$12 billion for Scarborough LNG project
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Australia's Woodside approves US$12 billion for Scarborough LNG project

Australia's Woodside approves US$12 billion for Scarborough LNG project

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

22 Nov 2021 03:14PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Woodside Petroleum said on Monday it has given the final go-ahead to spend US$12 billion on Scarborough and Pluto Train 2, the key growth liquefied natural gas (LNG) project for Australia's biggest independent oil and gas company.

The company said gas processed through Pluto Train 2 will be one of the lowest carbon intensity sources of LNG delivered to customers in north Asia, and has targeted first cargo in 2026.

"The final investment decision is underpinned by quality customer support with approximately 60per cent of Scarborough capacity contracted, including domestic gas for the proposed Perdaman urea project, " Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill said in a statement.

The company had deferred the investment decision for the project in March last year, as it attempted to rein in capital spending to weather crashing oil prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Woodside's share of investment in the project, which is co-owned by BHP Group, is US$6.9 billion.

Woodside and BHP on Monday signed an agreement, which will see Woodside merge with BHP's petroleum arm, as first announced in August.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us