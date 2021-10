Australia's biggest grocery chain Woolworths Group Ltd said on Friday it has settled a class action lawsuit filed against it by a Canberra law firm in 2019 for underpaying supermarket workers.

The grocery firm said it would make an ex-gratia payment of AUS$2,500 plus retirement benefits to its about 20,000 current and former salaried team store members.

