Austria's Semperit sells its medical business to Harps Global

Semperit has sold its medical business Sempermed to Singapore-based disposable gloves manufacturer Harps Global, the Austrian polymer and plastics maker announced on Friday.

The unit was sold for 115 million euros ($122 million), the firm added, and is expected to be effective in the second quarter of 2023.

"The production of surgical gloves in Wimpassing, Austria, and their packaging in Sopron, Hungary, will be excluded from the transaction and will continue as contract manufacturing for the buyer for several years," Semperit said.

($1 = 0.9407 euros)