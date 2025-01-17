Automaker group files lawsuit to block US automatic emergency braking rule

WASHINGTON : A group representing major automakers on Friday said it filed lawsuit to block a landmark rule from the administration of President Joe Biden requiring nearly all new cars and trucks by 2029 to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other automakers, said the rule finalized in April by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is "practically impossible with available technology." The group asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to overturn the rule.