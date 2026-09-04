Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 : A group representing major automakers on Thursday urged Congress to pass legislation barring Chinese vehicles from the U.S. market before the end of the year.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Honda Stellantis and other major automakers, called for quick action.

"Right now, Chinese automakers are dumping subsidized vehicles with connected software and hardware around the world," the group's CEO John Bozzella wrote Congress in a letter seen by Reuters. "This hasn’t happened inside the U.S. yet, but given the scale and urgency of this threat, we urge you to enact a Chinese vehicle, software and hardware ban before adjourning this year and make this policy the law of the land."