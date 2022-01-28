Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AutoStore and Ocado 'robot war' spills into Germany
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AutoStore and Ocado 'robot war' spills into Germany

AutoStore and Ocado 'robot war' spills into Germany

FILE PHOTO: "Bots" are seen on the grid of the "smart platform" at the Ocado CFC (Customer Fulfilment Centre) in Andover, Britain May 1, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

28 Jan 2022 05:23PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 06:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OSLO/LONDON : Norwegian warehouse robot maker AutoStore

AutoStore shares rose as much as 15per cent after the company issued a statement saying a Munich court had halted proceedings brought by Ocado to prevent the sale of one of AutoStore's robots in Germany.

Ocado hit back by saying the Norwegian company had given only a partial account of the proceedings and that the case was still to be concluded.

Shares of AutoStore, which last month suffered a legal setback in the United States in a lawsuit of its own against Ocado, pared gains to trade up just 0.6per cent at 0939 GMT.

The companies, both of which provide labour-saving storage technology to the fast-growing online shopping industry, have been locked in a series of legal battles for years over intellectual property (IP) rights.

"The Munich District Court yesterday stayed proceedings brought by Ocado for orders blocking the sale of AutoStore's B1 robot in Germany, noting that Ocado's utility model IP rights in the action were likely to be invalid," AutoStore said.

"The court's view was that Ocado were trying to claim technology they had not invented," it added.

But Ocado said the case would resume at a later time.

"The infringement action against AutoStore continues but must await confirmation of the validity of Ocado's Utility Model right, which will be considered by a different court as is standard in Germany," Ocado said.

Ocado's shares traded down 5.5per cent in London.

Another patent case between the two rivals is still ongoing in Britain.

AutoStore, whose biggest owner is Japan's SoftBank, went public in October and its shares initially rose sharply. They have since fallen, partly as a result of the U.S. legal setback, and are down 47per cent from their November peak.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik in Oslo and James Davey in London; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us