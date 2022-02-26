Logo
Avast flags money scams as threat amid Ukraine violence
FILE PHOTO: 3D printed models of people working on computers and padlock are seen in front of a displayed Avast logo in this picture illustration taken, February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

26 Feb 2022 03:40AM (Updated: 26 Feb 2022 03:44AM)
Cybersecurity firm Avast Plc on Friday warned of cyber criminals seeking to take advantage of the chaos surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine to make quick money, terming it a threat.

"We have tracked in the last 48 hours a number of scammers who are tricking people out of money by pretending they are Ukrainians in desperate need of financial help," the company said in a mail to Reuters.

The London-listed company also said it was halting its services in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which it described as "newly embargoed territories."

Avast said it was suspending its services to current users and withdrawing their availability to new users in the two territories.

Ukraine and Russia together represent about 1per cent of Avast's total revenue.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

