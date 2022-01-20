Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise

Avio discloses launch service contracts for Vega C launcher, shares rise

FILE PHOTO: A flag with a company logo is seen during satellite launch company Arianespace annual news conference in Paris, France, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

20 Jan 2022 05:19PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 05:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Italy's aerospace group Avio said on Thursday that French launch services company Arianespace had signed new launch contracts for the Vega C launcher vehicle, pushing the Italian firm shares up more than 4per cent.

The deals include a contract with the Italian Space Agency for the launch of two lightweight advanced satellite platforms between 2022 and 2024, as well as launch service contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the launch of Flex and Altius satellites by 2025.

Rome-based Avio, which is the prime contractor for European launcher Vega, added it had also signed a development contract worth about 50 million euros ($56.79 million) with ESA.

The Vega C maiden flight is expected in May 2022, Avio added in the statement.

Avio shares were up 3.1per cent by around 0855 GMT, outperforming a flattish Milan stock market.

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us