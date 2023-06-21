Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Avtovaz completes deal to buy Renault-Nissan's Russian finance business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Avtovaz completes deal to buy Renault-Nissan's Russian finance business

Avtovaz completes deal to buy Renault-Nissan's Russian finance business

A view shows the plant of carmaker AvtoVAZ in the city of Togliatti, Russia, February 25, 2016. Picture taken February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Stolyarov/FILE PHOTO

21 Jun 2023 04:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian carmaker Avtovaz has completed the acquisition of RN Bank, a joint venture between Italian lender UniCredit and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the company said on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin approved the deal in November, issuing a waiver for the sale to go through, bypassing a ban on some foreign-owned strategic asset sales.

"In June 2023, Avtovaz closed a deal to buy 100 per cent of shares in RN Bank from Barn B.V.," Avtovaz said in a statement. "Details of the transaction are not subject to disclosure."

UniCredit had held a 40 per cent stake in Barn B.V. The alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi held 60 per cent when the JV was formed in 2013.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.