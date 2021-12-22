Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

AWS down for some users on US East coast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

AWS down for some users on US East coast due to power issues

AWS down for some users on US East coast due to power issues

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

22 Dec 2021 09:14PM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 09:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm said on Wednesday some users on the U.S. East Coast were facing issues due to a loss of power within a single data center.

The company said the outage was affecting availability and connectivity the platform that provides computing capacity in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

"Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue," Amazon said.

"We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center." Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Cloud computing company Fastly Inc's also said many customers were seeing "increased errors" across several clients with origins in a common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's Edge Cloud Network.

Office messaging app Slack said it was experiencing issues with file uploads, message editing, and other services.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us