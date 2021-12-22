AWS down for some users on US East coast due to power issues

:Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm said on Wednesday some users on the U.S. East Coast were facing issues due to a loss of power within a single data center.

The company said the outage was affecting availability and connectivity the platform that provides computing capacity in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud.

"Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue," Amazon said.

"We continue to work to address the issue and restore power within the affected data center." Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Cloud computing company Fastly Inc's also said many customers were seeing "increased errors" across several clients with origins in a common cloud provider, unrelated to Fastly's Edge Cloud Network.

Office messaging app Slack said it was experiencing issues with file uploads, message editing, and other services.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)