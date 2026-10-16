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AWS, Microsoft can do more to address cloud services barriers, UK competition watchdog says
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Business

AWS, Microsoft can do more to address cloud services barriers, UK competition watchdog says

AWS, Microsoft can do more to address cloud services barriers, UK competition watchdog says

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

16 Oct 2026 05:19PM
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Oct 16 : Britain's competition watchdog said on Friday that Amazon Web Services and Microsoft can do more to address remaining barriers to switching between cloud providers and using multiple cloud services to deliver greater customer choice in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it would keep the possibility of launching a full strategic market status investigation into the sector under review.

Source: Reuters
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