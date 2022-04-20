Logo
Axiata's edotco to pay $800 million for Philippine telecom towers
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Axiata headquarters building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

20 Apr 2022 11:49AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 11:57AM)
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd said its unit edotco Group Sdn Bhd has entered an agreement with units of the Philippines' PLDT Inc to acquire telecom towers for $800 million.

On Tuesday, PLDT Inc said it had signed a deal to sell its 5,907 telecoms towers and related passive telecom infrastructure for 77 billion pesos ($1.47 billion) after edotco and EdgePoint won an auction.

In an exchange filing issued on Wednesday, Axiata said edotco through its subsidiary in the Philippines planned to acquire 2,973 towers, valued at 42 billion pesos or 3.42 billion ringgit ($800 million).

The deal, funded through internally generated and external funding, will make edotco the largest independent tower company in the Philippines, the company said.

"With a more balanced portfolio of towers across the emerging and frontier markets, the growth profile of edotco is expected to be more sustainable and predictable," Axiata said.

($1 = 4.2750 ringgit)

Source: Reuters

