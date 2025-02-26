Logo
Axon Enterprise forecasts strong 2025, beats quarterly expectations
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters for Axon Enterprise Inc, formerly Taser International, is seen in Scottsdale, Aizona, U.S., May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017/Ricardo Arduengo/File Photo

26 Feb 2025 05:44AM
Axon Enterprise forecast its annual revenue above estimates on Tuesday, following robust quarterly results, banking on sustained strong demand for its software products and TASER devices.

The company's shares rose 13 per cent in extended trade.

Axon expects full-year 2025 revenue to be between $2.55 billion and $2.65 billion, the midpoint of which is higher than analysts' average estimate of $2.55 billion, according to LSEG compiled data.

The company makes law enforcement technology, producing hardware such as TASER energy devices, body cameras and drones, in addition to cloud software solutions and sensors.

On an adjusted basis, Axon earned $2.08 per share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $1.40 per share.

Its quarterly revenue was $575 million, also above estimates of $566 million.

Source: Reuters
