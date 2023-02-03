Azerbaijan to boost gas exports to Turkey by 19% to 10 bcm in 2023

BAKU : Azerbaijan plans to increase natural gas supplies to neighbouring Turkey this year by around 19 per cent to 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 8.4 bcm delivered last year, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shakhbazov said on Friday.

Turkey is almost fully dependent on imported gas from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran. Supplies from Iran are frequently interrupted due to what it says are "technical faults".

Gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey is supplied via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The countries plan to increase the capacity of the route to some 32 bcm per year in next four years with additional investment.

In December, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said his country's gas exports to Europe were set to rise to "at least" 11.6 bcm in 2023 from an estimated 11.3 bcm in 2022.