Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Azerbaijan says BP reduced oil production there by 1.5 million tons Y/Y in Jan-Sept 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Azerbaijan says BP reduced oil production there by 1.5 million tons Y/Y in Jan-Sept 2023

Azerbaijan says BP reduced oil production there by 1.5 million tons Y/Y in Jan-Sept 2023

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of British multinational oil and gas company BP is displayed at their booth during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, July 12, 2023. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

16 Oct 2023 07:45PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block operated by BP in Azerbaijan fell to 13.5 million metric tons in January-September 2023 from 15 million metric tons in the first nine months of 2022, the country's Energy Ministry said on Monday.

A consortium of foreign companies that produces oil and gas in Azerbaijan under BP's operatorship exported 16.7 million tons of oil, accounting for 88 per cent of the country's total exports.

Since the beginning of its operations in Azerbaijan, BP has produced more than 623.9 million tons of oil and condensate, including 580.4 million tons of oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field. Condensate production from the Shah Deniz field was 43.5 million tons.

Exports of oil and condensate produced by the consortium of foreign companies from the start of production to Oct. 1 this year amounted to 622 million tonnes.

BP's gas production at the Shah Deniz field in January-September 2023 was 19.7 billion cubic metres and associated gas production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli was 9.6 billion cubic metres.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.