Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

BA, BBC and Boots - first victims of file transfer hack come into focus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

BA, BBC and Boots - first victims of file transfer hack come into focus

BA, BBC and Boots - first victims of file transfer hack come into focus

FILE PHOTO: British Airways tail fins are pictured at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley

05 Jun 2023 10:10PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 01:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Tens of thousands of employees of British Airways, the UK drugstore chain Boots and Britain's BBC were among those who had their personal data exposed following a wide-ranging breach centered on a popular file transfer tool, the organizations confirmed on Monday.

BA, the BBC and Boots said the breach occurred at their payroll provider, Zellis. The provincial government of Nova Scotia, in Canada, was also hit.

The data from Zellis and the Nova Scotia government was exposed through their use of the MOVEit file transfer software, both organizations said in separate statements. Zellis did not immediately respond when asked how many customers were affected.

The Nova Scotia government did not immediate return a request for comment. In a statement, Nova Scotia's Cyber Security and Digital Solutions Minister Colton LeBlanc said his residents "will have questions, and we do, too."

British Airways, owned by IAG, said it had notified affected employees and was providing them with support. Part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots said the attack had included some of its employees' personal details. The BBC said it was working with Zellis "as they urgently investigate the extent of the breach."

MOVEit has been at the center of security industry concerns after its maker, Progress Software, disclosed a flaw last week that could have allowed hackers to intercept data being exchanged through the program.

Microsoft on Sunday said it believed the group behind the hacks was "Lace Tempest" - the nickname assigned to online extortionists who run the Cl0p ransomware site. The earliest known data breach due to the bug occurred on May 27, researchers at Google's Mandiant threat intelligence group said in a report published last week.

There was no immediate response to an email seeking comment from the hackers.

Boots employs over 50,000 people in Britain. British Airways has about 30,000 staff, and the BBC employs more than 21,000 people.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.