'Back from vacation' - Lapsus$ hackers claim breach of Globant
31 Mar 2022 12:54AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 02:56AM)
:The Lapsus$ gang of hackers claimed late Tuesday that it broke into software services firm Globant SA and stole 70 gigabytes of source code from the company's customers.

Globant confirmed a breach on Wednesday, saying that some of its code was accessed without authorization. The company said in a filing https://bit.ly/36zGCq5 that it found no evidence that other areas of its infrastructure - or those of its clients - were affected. The company did not name Lapsus$ or identify who was responsible for the breach.

News of the hack sent Globant's shares tumbling about 10per cent to $248.92.

On its Telegram channel, Lapsus$ posted a screenshot of more than two dozen folders containing what it said was customer source code, including from well-known tech companies. The authenticity of the screenshot could not immediately be ascertained, but the group has previously stolen source code or other proprietary data from tech heavyweights including Microsoft Corp and Nvidia Corp .

Recently, the group claimed credit for having breached Okta Inc after breaking into one of its contractors.

Lapsus$ has stunned and baffled cybersecurity experts in equal measure with its combination of juvenile antics and high-level access to some of the biggest companies in the world. The group uses a variety of methods, including bluffing, trickery, and bribes to steal passwords, Microsoft said in a blog post https://www.microsoft.com/security/blog/2022/03/22/dev-0537-criminal-actor-targeting-organizations-for-data-exfiltration-and-destruction last week.

Following news of the Okta breach, British authorities announced that seven people - aged 16 to 21 - had been arrested at some unspecified point in the past and then later released. The authorities gave few other details but it was around that time that Lapsus$ told its fans "a few of our members" were going on holiday.

Neither the break - nor the arrests - appear to have curbed the group's appetite for leaks.

"We are officially back from a vacation," the group said as it announced the Globant breach.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

