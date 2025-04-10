Logo
Business

Bad weather scrubs Amazon's launch of first Kuiper internet satellites
Business

Bad weather scrubs Amazon's launch of first Kuiper internet satellites

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is on the launch pad carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites, which are expected to eventually rival Elon Musk's Starlink system, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is on the launch pad carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites, which are expected to eventually rival Elon Musk's Starlink system, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket stands on the pad with a payload of Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites, which are expected to eventually rival Elon Musk's Starlink system, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites, which are expected to eventually rival Elon Musk's Starlink system, moves to the launch pad, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is on the launch pad carrying Amazon's Project Kuiper internet network satellites, which are expected to eventually rival Elon Musk's Starlink system, at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., April 9, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
10 Apr 2025 08:46AM
Amazon on Wednesday had its launch of the first 27 initial Kuiper internet satellites postponed over bad weather, the launch provider United Launch Alliance said.

Source: Reuters
