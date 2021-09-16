Logo
BAE Systems says ready to support new US , UK, Australia defence partnership
Business

FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

16 Sep 2021 05:04PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2021 05:00PM)
LONDON : British defence company BAE Systems, which makes nuclear submarines for the UK, said it was ready to support a new defence partnership between the United States, Australia and Britain called AUKUS.

"As a company with a significant presence in all three markets we stand ready to support the AUKUS discussions as they progress," a spokeswoman for BAE Systems said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the new AUKUS deal, Australia will build eight nuclear-powered submarines.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)

Source: Reuters

