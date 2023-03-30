Logo
Business

BAE Systems to work with Heart Aerospace on electric airplane battery
FILE PHOTO: Trade visitors walk past an advertisement for BAE Systems at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

30 Mar 2023 03:40PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2023 03:40PM)
LONDON : Britain's BAE Systems said on Thursday it would collaborate with Sweden's Heart Aerospace in developing a battery system for Heart's ES-30 regional electric airplane.

The ES-30 will be powered by four electric motors, with an all-electric range of 200 kilometers, an extended reserve hybrid range of 400 kilometers with 30 passengers and an ability to fly up to 800 kilometers with 25 passengers, BAE Systems said.

Heart Aerospace has a total of 230 orders and 100 options for the ES-30, along with letter of intent for an additional 108 airplanes.

Source: Reuters

