Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Baidu to release next-generation AI model this year, source says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Baidu to release next-generation AI model this year, source says

Baidu to release next-generation AI model this year, source says

A logo of Baidu is seen at the company's headquarters in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China, on May 18, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang)

12 Feb 2025 02:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's Baidu is set to launch the next iteration of its artificial intelligence model in the second half of 2025, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The new model, Ernie 5, will feature multimodal capabilities enabling it to process and convert between different formats including text, video, images and audio, CNBC reported earlier.

The planned release comes amid intensifying competition in China's AI sector, notably from startup DeepSeek, which gained prominence after launching a reasoning model that matches OpenAI's GPT performance at lower costs.

Despite being among China's first movers in AI following ChatGPT's 2022 debut, Baidu has struggled to gain widespread adoption for its Ernie large language model, even as the company claims its latest version, Ernie 4, matches OpenAI's GPT-4 capabilities.

The tech giant's AI offerings have lagged domestic competitors, including ByteDance's Doubao chatbot and newcomer DeepSeek, in terms of user adoption.

Baidu CEO Robin Li told attendees in a conference held in Dubai on Tuesday that DeepSeek's sudden emergence demonstrated the unpredictable nature of innovation.

"You just don't know when and where innovations come from," he said.

During the event, Li also said that investment in data centres and cloud infrastructure is still needed despite DeepSeek challenging the cost efficiency of large AI models.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Baidu artificial intelligence
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement