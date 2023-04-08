Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Baidu sues Apple, app developers over fake Ernie bot apps

Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China on Apr 23, 2021. (File Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo)

08 Apr 2023 03:07PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 04:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Chinese search engine giant Baidu has filed lawsuits against "relevant" app developers and Apple over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple's app store.

The company's artificial intelligence powered Ernie bot, launched last month, has been touted as China's closest answer to the US-developed chatbot ChatGPT.

Baidu said it had lodged lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People's Court against the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot and the Apple company.

"At present, Ernie does not have any official app," Baidu said in a statement late on Friday (Apr 7) posted on its official "Baidu AI" WeChat account.

It also posted a photograph of its court filing.

"Until our company's official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake," it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Reuters search on Saturday found there were still at least four apps bearing the Chinese-language name of the Ernie bot, all fake, in Apple's App Store.

The Ernie bot is only available to users who apply for and receive access codes. In its statement, Baidu also warned against people selling access codes.

Related:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

artificial intelligence ChatGPT Apple

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.