Bain Capital clears China's antitrust review for Hitachi Metals acquisition
The logo of Bain Capital is displayed on the screen during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

16 Sep 2022 01:29PM (Updated: 16 Sep 2022 01:29PM)
TOKYO : Chinese antitrust regulators have approved Bain Capital's deal to buy Hitachi Metals Ltd, clearing a major hurdle for the multi-billion dollar deal, according to the regulators' website.

Hitachi Metals announced last year that a consortium led by global private equity firm Bain would buy all the shares of the Hitachi Ltd metals subsidiary for 817 billion yen ($5.70 billion).

The closing of the deal had been pushed back due to a delay in antimonopoly reviews overseas.

The website said the deal had been approved on Sept. 7.

($1 = 143.3000 yen)

Source: Reuters

