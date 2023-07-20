Logo
Bain Capital raises SoftwareOne takeover offer to $3.7 billion - Bloomberg News
Bain Capital raises SoftwareOne takeover offer to $3.7 billion - Bloomberg News

Logo of the Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File photo

20 Jul 2023 09:47PM
Bain Capital has increased its offer for SoftwareOne Holding AG to about 3.2 billion Swiss francs ($3.72 billion), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The private equity firm has tabled a new proposal of around 20 francs per share for the Swiss software management company, the report said.

SoftwareOne and Bain Capital declined to comment on the report.

The reported new offer is at a premium of 43.6 per cent from SoftwareOne's last close on May 31, when Bain first presented an offer to the Swiss firm valuing it at $3.2 billion.

SoftwareOne's board last month turned down Bain's earlier offer although it received support from founding shareholders, Daniel von Stockar, B Curti Holding and Rene Gilli, who together hold 29.1 per cent of the company.

SoftwareOne helps companies manage software purchases from vendors such as Microsoft, Adobe and IBM. It floated on the Swiss exchange in 2019.

($1 = 0.8611 Swiss francs)

Source: Reuters

