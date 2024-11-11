Logo
Bain further delays Fuji Soft tender offer plans, awaits company approval
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Bain Capital is screened at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

11 Nov 2024 11:19PM
Bain Capital now expects to launch its tender offer for Japan's Fuji Soft in mid-to-late November as it continues to await company approval, the private equity firm announced on Monday, amid a buyout competition with rival giant KKR.

The private equity firms are engaged in a $4 billion acquisition battle for the software company, a deal that highlights Japan's revival as a target for global takeovers.

KKR, meanwhile, became the largest shareholder in Fuji Soft last week, after completing the first part of its two-stage buyout tender offer, even as Bain's proposal outbids it by about 7 per cent.

Bain had first planned to launch its offer in mid-October as it continues discussions in order to secure the affirmative opinion from the Japanese company that it has set as a condition for the launch.

Source: Reuters

