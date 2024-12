TOKYO : U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is set to raise its offer price for Fuji Soft to 9,600 yen ($63.35) from 9,450 yen to counter KKR's tender offer bid, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Last month, KKR had increasedits tender offer price for the Japanese IT firm to 9,451 yen, from the original 8,800 yen.

($1 = 151.5400 yen)