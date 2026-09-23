Bangladesh to buy 11 more Boeing jets as it seeks closer US trade ties

DHAKA, Sept 23 : Bangladesh will buy a further 11 aircraft from Boeing, officials said on Wednesday, expanding national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines' planned orders to 25 jets as Dhaka seeks closer trade ties with the United States amid concerns over tariffs on its exports.

The agreement, scheduled to be signed in New York on Wednesday, is part of Bangladesh's efforts to boost imports from the United States, ease pressure from a roughly $6 billion trade imbalance and reduce the risk of tariff increases that could hurt its export-driven economy, particularly the garment sector.

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, confirmed the Boeing purchase in a Facebook post, calling it another "win-win" for US-Bangladesh relations.

Biman is renewing its fleet, aiming to expand capacity and improve connectivity.

The latest order follows a $3.7 billion deal signed in April for 14 Boeing aircraft, including 10 Dreamliners and four 737 MAX 8 jets, with deliveries scheduled between 2031 and 2035.

European rival Airbus remains in contention, with a government-appointed technical committee reviewing a proposal to acquire 10 aircraft.

Details of the additional Boeing order are expected to be disclosed after the signing ceremony.