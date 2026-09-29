Bangladesh eyes Airbus deal for 10 aircraft after Boeing order

DHAKA, Sept 29 : Bangladesh is looking to buy 10 aircraft from France's Airbus for Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a minister said on Tuesday, as the government pushes ahead with plans to expand the national carrier's fleet days after signing a deal for 11 additional Boeing jets.

• The government could sign an agreement with Airbus as early as October, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat said

• The proposed purchase includes four A350-900 wide-body aircraft and six A321neo narrow-body jets

• The proposed Airbus acquisition would add to Biman's Boeing commitments, which now total 25 aircraft, including the latest order for five 787-10 Dreamliners and six 737-8 MAX jets

• The planned A350s would mainly operate high-demand routes to the Middle East and long-haul services to Europe and North America, while the A321neos would be deployed on regional and shorter-haul routes

• Biman, whose fleet of 19 aircraft consists mainly of Boeing jets and Dash-8 turboprops, serves slightly more than 20 per cent of the country's air passengers, according to Millat