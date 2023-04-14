Logo
Business

Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - sources
Bangladesh's RPGCL to import two LNG cargoes from TotalEnergies - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French energy group TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Bugnicourt, France, October 8, 2022. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

14 Apr 2023 12:34PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 12:34PM)
SINGAPORE/DHAKA : Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) will import two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from TotalEnergies, said two industry sources.

The cargoes, bought at $13.33 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $13.28/mmBtu, will be delivered on May 16-17 and May 25-26 respectively, added one of the sources.

RPGCL had also additionally issued a tender seeking an LNG cargo for delivery between May 7-8. The tender, which closed on April 4, was awarded to TotalEnergies at $14.84/mmBtu, said the sources.

TotalEnergies did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

