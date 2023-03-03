Logo
Business

Bangladesh's RPGCL seeks fourth LNG cargo this year for April delivery -sources
03 Mar 2023 04:00PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2023 04:00PM)
DHAKA/SINGAPORE : Bangladesh's state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Ltd (RPGCL) has issued a tender seeking one liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo for delivery between April 6 and 7, two industry sources said on Friday.

The sources added that the tender will close on March 5.

The tender is the fourth request by RPGCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Petrobangla, for a spot LNG cargo this year, reversing a government decision in July 2022 to halt purchases of the super-chilled fuel due to high prices.

Its first tender, issued in late-January, was awarded to TotalEnergies at $19.74 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). The second tender was awarded to JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, at $16.50/mmBtu, two Petrobangla officials said.

RPGCL then issued its third tender in late February for a cargo to be delivered at end-March. It was awarded to energy trader Vitol Group at $16.10/mmBtu, said the sources.

Vitol did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bangladesh's energy adviser to the prime minister said last month that it will buy 10-12 spot LNG cargoes between February and June if prices soften further.

Source: Reuters

