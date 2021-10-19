Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bank of Canada not planning to launch digital currency, at least for now
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bank of Canada not planning to launch digital currency, at least for now

Bank of Canada not planning to launch digital currency, at least for now

A sign is pictured outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on May 23, 2017. (Photo: REUTERS/Chris Wattie)

19 Oct 2021 01:09AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 01:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

OTTAWA: The Bank of Canada on Monday (Oct 18) reiterated it has no plans to introduce a digital currency for the time being, but said that might change if people began using physical cash less.

The Canadian central bank says it is well into the development process on a cash-like digital currency that it could release to the public, should the need arise. A number of other central banks are doing similar work.

"We haven't made a decision to issue one yet because we basically don't see a compelling need under current circumstances," Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane told a virtual panel organized by a Washington think-tank.

If people started using paper money and coins less, that might present the bank with a stronger case for bringing in its own digital currency, he said, noting that during the COVID-19 pandemic some businesses had stopped accepting cash and coins.

If that persisted, it "could leave some households out in the cold, in effect impair their ability to participate fully in the economy," Lane said. "One would have to think seriously about whether a digital equivalent to cash would perform a valuable role in financial inclusion."

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Bank of Canada

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us