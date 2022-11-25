Logo
Business

Bank of China agrees to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan to 10 property developers
Business

FILE PHOTO: Real estate projects under construction are seen in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 19, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton

25 Nov 2022 05:47PM (Updated: 25 Nov 2022 05:47PM)
BEIJING : Bank of China Ltd announced Friday that it had agreed to provide credit lines totaling more than 600 billion yuan ($83.8 billion) to 10 property developers, including Vanke and Country Garden.

The move came as China's state-owned banks took efforts to respond to Beijing's call to ease a liquidity crisis in the embattled property sector.

($1 = 7.1638 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

