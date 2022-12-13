Logo
Business

Bank of China lists $300 million bonds on Nasdaq Dubai
Bank of China lists $300 million bonds on Nasdaq Dubai

FILE PHOTO: A security guard wearing a mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is seen near the Bank of China in Beijing, China, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

13 Dec 2022 07:41PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2022 07:41PM)
DUBAI : Bank of China, one of China's top four state-owned banks, has listed $300 million bonds on Nasdaq Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Tuesday.

The bank issued the bonds, maturing in 2025, through its Dubai branch at a yield of 4.84 per cent.

The bonds, which have a coupon of 4.75 per cent, priced on Nov. 28, according to Refinitiv. They began trading on Dec. 6.

Bank of China in 2015 listed 2 billion yuan ($286.53 million) of bonds, issued by its Abu Dhabi branch, on Nasdaq Dubai.

The listing "reflects the vital role played by Nasdaq Dubai in strengthening the links between the financial markets in Dubai and China," WAM said.

The bonds are rated A by Fitch, according to Refinitiv.

Other banks on the deal included BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Mizuho and MUFG.

($1 = 6.9800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

