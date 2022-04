SHANGHAI/HONG KONG : Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth largest bank by assets, posted on Saturday a rise of 7 per cent in first-quarter net profit as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

BoC, which has the largest global network among Chinese lenders, said net profit for the first three months of 2021 grew to 57.8 billion yuan ($8.75 billion) from 54 billion a year earlier.

($1=6.6080 Chinese yuan renminbi)