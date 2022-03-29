Bank of China Q4 profit rises 12.5per cent

SHANGHAI : Bank of China (BoC), the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, reported a 12.5per cent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 to 53.0 billion yuan ($8.32 billion).

That compares with 47.2 billion yuan a year earlier.

Profit for the full year increased 12.3per cent to 216.6 billion yuan, the lender said in a filing on Tuesday, above a Refinitiv estimate of 199.1 billion yuan from 17 analysts.

The non-performing loan ratio at BoC was 1.33per cent by year-end, compared with 1.29per cent three months ago, while the net interest margin (NIM), a key guage of bank profitability, stood steady at 1.75per cent from three months prior

($1 = 6.3673 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Engen Tham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)