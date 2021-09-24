Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Bank of China to stop financing new coal mining, power projects overseas from Q4
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Bank of China to stop financing new coal mining, power projects overseas from Q4

Bank of China to stop financing new coal mining, power projects overseas from Q4

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of China logo in Beijing, China, October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

24 Sep 2021 09:15PM (Updated: 24 Sep 2021 09:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Bank of China Ltd on Friday said it would no longer provide financing for new coal mining and coal power projects outside China, as well as in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, from the fourth quarter of this year.

The announcement from the state-run lender, which excludes projects that have already been signed off on, follows President Xi Jinping's pledge on Tuesday that China would not build any new coal-fired power projects abroad.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng and Tom Daly; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us