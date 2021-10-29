Bank of China's Q3 net profit climbs 13.2per cent

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Bank of China Ltd (BoC), the country's fourth-biggest lender by assets, on Friday reported a 13.2per cent increase in third-quarter net profit.

Net profit for the July-September period was 50.71 billion yuan (US$7.93 billion), up from 44.79 billion a year earlier.

The bank said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - slipped to 1.75per cent at the end of September from 1.76per cent at the end of June.

It reported a non-performing loan ratio of 1.29per cent compared to 1.3per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

Bank of China has estimated that China's commercial banks are likely to have posted third-quarter profit growth of around 3per cent.

But the sector will be pressured by declining loan rates, loan-loss provisioning requirements and challenges faced by non-interest-earning businesses, the bank said in a quarterly banking report.

(US$1 = 6.3970 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Zhang Yan and Engen Tham; editing by Jason Neely)