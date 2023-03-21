Logo
Business

Bank Indonesia chief Warjiyo gets parliamentary backing for second term
FILE PHOTO: Governor of Bank Indonesia Perry Warjiyo speaks during the annual meeting of Indonesia's central bank with its financial stakeholders in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 30, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

21 Mar 2023 12:21PM (Updated: 21 Mar 2023 12:21PM)
JAKARTA : Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo secured a second five-year term on Tuesday after parliament unanimously agreed to back his reappointment.

The approval came after Warjiyo told parliament's financial committee a day earlier that monetary policy would be geared towards maintaining stability in Southeast Asia's largest economy until 2024 amid global uncertainties.

The governor also reiterated that the central bank's interest rate hikes, totalling 225 basis points between August and January, were sufficient to guide inflation back to within target later this year and that BI would focus on currency stabilisation measures to weather global market turbulence.

Warjiyo, 64, is a career central banker. He was President Joko Widodo's sole candidate to head BI from 2023 to 2028. His first term will end in May.

Source: Reuters

