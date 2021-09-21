Logo
Indonesia central bank leaves key rates unchanged at record low
Bank Indonesia's logo is seen at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep 2, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

21 Sep 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2021 03:47PM)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rates unchanged at a record low on Tuesday (Sep 21) as it sought to continue to support the economy after a recent devastating COVID-19 wave without adding pressure to the rupiah currency.

Bank Indonesia (BI) held the benchmark seven-day reverse repurchase rate steady at 3.50 per cent for a seventh straight monetary review. All 25 analysts in a Reuters poll had expected rates to remain unchanged as a recent easing of COVID-19 curbs and an export boom brightened the outlook.

BI also kept its deposit facility and lending facility rates unchanged at 2.75 per cent and 4.25 per cent, respectively.

The central bank has cut interest rates by a total of 150 basis points since the pandemic started, and launched a quantitative easing programme that includes the direct purchase of government bonds.

Source: Reuters/ng

