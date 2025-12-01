Logo
Logo

Business

Bank Indonesia will bring rupiah to trade at 16,500 per dollar next year, governor says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Bank Indonesia will bring rupiah to trade at 16,500 per dollar next year, governor says

Bank Indonesia will bring rupiah to trade at 16,500 per dollar next year, governor says

Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo reacts during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

01 Dec 2025 11:34AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA, Dec 1 : The governor of Indonesia's central bank said on Monday that Bank Indonesia would next year bring the rupiah to trade at 16,500 per U.S. dollar, or even 16,400, adding he is committed to maintaining stability in the currency.

Governor Perry Warjiyo gave the rare rupiah guidance at an economic forum on Monday and said that BI is committed to support economic growth while maintaining stability.

The rupiah was trading at 16,660 per U.S. dollar at 0310 GMT and is currently emerging Asia's second-worst performing currency, having lost around 3.4 per cent so far this year.

BI kept its policy rates unchanged in November to shift its short term focus on keeping the rupiah stable.

Warjiyo on Monday reiterated that there is still room for further policy rate easing.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement