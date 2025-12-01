Bank Indonesia will bring rupiah to trade at 16,500 per dollar next year, governor says

JAKARTA, Dec 1 : The governor of Indonesia's central bank said on Monday that Bank Indonesia would next year bring the rupiah to trade at 16,500 per U.S. dollar, or even 16,400, adding he is committed to maintaining stability in the currency.

Governor Perry Warjiyo gave the rare rupiah guidance at an economic forum on Monday and said that BI is committed to support economic growth while maintaining stability.

The rupiah was trading at 16,660 per U.S. dollar at 0310 GMT and is currently emerging Asia's second-worst performing currency, having lost around 3.4 per cent so far this year.

BI kept its policy rates unchanged in November to shift its short term focus on keeping the rupiah stable.

Warjiyo on Monday reiterated that there is still room for further policy rate easing.