Bank of Japan to freeze Russia's yen-denominated foreign reserves - Nikkei
Bank of Japan to freeze Russia's yen-denominated foreign reserves - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of Bank of Japan amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

28 Feb 2022 11:54PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 11:54PM)
TOKYO : The bank of Japan will freeze Russia's yen-denominated foreign reserves in cooperation with G7 countries' efforts to ramp up sanctions against Russia, Nikkei reported.

Japan's central bank had about 4 to 5 trillion yen ($34-43 billion) reserves for Russia as of last year and is to stop transactions to the country and financial institutions, Nikkei also said.

Earlier on Monday, the Japanese government announced it was limiting ties with the Russian central bank after Prime Minister Kishida spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya)

Source: Reuters

