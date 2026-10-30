BOJ keeps rates steady, declares victory in hitting price target

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady on Friday (Oct 30), but declared victory in a nearly 14-year battle to hit its price target and signalled vigilance against inflationary risks, suggesting scope to hike borrowing costs as soon as December.

With underlying inflation having roughly hit 2 per cent, the BOJ must focus on anchoring it around the target, the central bank said, stressing anew that its policy has entered a new, more hawkish phase open to raising rates once every few months.

The pivot aligns the BOJ with its US and European counterparts eyeing near-term rate hikes to battle inflationary risks from the AI boom and the Iran war-induced energy shock.

"Underlying inflation is at a level generally consistent with our price target, and is expected to remain at around that level," the BOJ said in a quarterly outlook report. "Against this backdrop, it will be important to examine the degree to which underlying inflation is anchored around 2 per cent."

At the two-day meeting ending on Friday, the BOJ maintained its policy rate at 1.25 per cent in a widely expected move, forgoing a back-to-back hike to spend more time scrutinising the effects of past rate hikes on lending conditions.

Hajime Takata, a hawkish BOJ board member, dissented to the decision to hold rates, instead proposing unsuccessfully a hike to 1.5 per cent.

In a surprise move, the BOJ also said it will accelerate the pace of its sales of exchange-traded funds from January to 860 billion yen (US$5.45 billion) per year from the current 330 billion yen.

Markets are focusing on Governor Kazuo Ueda's post-meeting briefing for clues on the timing and pace of future rate hikes.